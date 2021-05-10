Antwerp - Charles “Charlie” H Hall, 78 passed from this life on Saturday February 13, 2021 at Putman Community Medical Center following a brief illness. Born on March 9, 1942 in Gouverneur, NY to Charles C and Mary E Whitford Hall. He attended rural schools in Antwerp, NY.
Charles married Lucky Q Segovis on October 20, 1963 at the United Methodist Church in Philadelphia, NY with the reverend Lawrence Heatherington officiating. They shared 57 years of marriage. They spent their summer months in Antwerp and the winter months in Pomona Park FL. Charles enjoyed many careers through out his life at Ryors Turkey Farm, Conklin Farm, Homer Hobbs, Owned and operated a dairy farm, salesman for Beacon Feeds, a roofer for JDJ, Sazet Roofing truck driver for Borello Trucking, P L Pickert & Sons, owned and operated his own trucking business,, Northrup Equipment, Charlie Williamson, P L Gaetano Transportation. He retired from highway superintendent after 24 years of service to the Town Of Antwerp.
Charles attended Spragueville United Methodist Church when home in Antwerp and while in Florida attended Pomona Park Pilgrim Congregation Church.
He loved to collect, sell and drive old tractors which he traveled far and wide to search for them. He would see an old tractor in a field or a yard and stop to either buy it or just hear the story about it.
Charles had the gift of gab and was always helping or visiting someone.
Charles is survived by his wife Lucky and their three children and their spouses. His daughter Charmaine (Rodney) Regelman, Antwerp NY and two sons Lucas (Lisa) Hall, Clayton NY & Arlind Hall, Antwerp NY. Five grandchildren Jessica (Dan) Bibbins, Lexi (Sean) Simpson, Clayton Hall, Brittney (Dylan) Cumoletti, Savannah Hall. Two great granddaughters who kept him on his toes and brought out the little kid in him. Safya and Danica Bibbins who miss being with their great grandfather. His brother Philip (Sheila) Hall, Taberg NY, sister in law Diane Hall, Watertown, NY, plus all of his many nieces and nephews and their families.
He is preceded by his brother David Hall and his sisters Janet Kelsey, Luella Olin, Rosemary Davis. His funeral will be May 22nd at 11:00am at the Sanford Corners Cemetery in Calcium, NY with Rick Pickert officiating. Luncheon to follow at Charmaine & Rodney Regelman at 39161 Austin Road, Antwerp, NY 13608.
In lieu of flowers his family ask that you make a donation to the Spragueville United Methodist Church, PO Box 31, Antwerp, NY 13608 or a church of your choice.
In keeping with Charlie’s wishes as we have all heard him say “Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do”
