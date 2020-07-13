EDWARDS – Charles “Chaz” E. Typhair, age 82, of Edwards, passed away on July 12, 2020 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake.
There will be a graveside service held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the South Edwards Cemetery. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
