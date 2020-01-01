Charles “Chip” Lachenauer, 76, of Baldwinsville and formerly of Watertown, passed away December 31, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Born on May 13, 1943, in Watertown, NY, son of George and Helen (Gartland) Lachenauer, he graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. Chip went on to earn his Associate’s Degree in Business from Canton ATC.
He married Karen Christiano, of Gloversville, on April 30, 1966 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Johnstown, NY. The couple first moved to Rochester where he worked for the phone company. Returning to Watertown in 1967, Chip began his lifelong career as a Purchasing Manager at National Bank of NNY, which later became Key Bank. He then went on to work for Dyna-Power/Strato-Power, a division of NY Air Brake as a Purchasing Manager. He relocated with the company to Charleston, SC. After leaving South Carolina, Chip worked as a purchasing manager with Haagen Dazs in Woodbridge, NJ, sourcing ingredients globally for the company’s ice cream. He retired in 2009.
Chip served on the Board of the March of Dimes, the Watertown Hockey Association and was a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge -496. He also served as an officer and director of various state, local and national Purchasing Managers’ Associations. Chip was awarded the Erhlicher Award for excellence in purchasing.
He enjoyed golf, reading, computer games, playing cards and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Karen Lachenauer, Baldwinsville; his four loving children and their spouses, Stephen and Alice Lachenauer, NYC; Lisa and Walter Connery, Framingham, MA; Mary and Scott Craig, Pt. Pleasant, NJ; Jeffrey and Marietta Lachenauer, Liverpool, NY; six grandchildren, Mikella (Adam) Sinewitz, Ryan Connery, Megan and William Craig, Joshua and Jacob Lachenauer; two great grandsons, Camden and Dylan Sinewitz; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Edward “Ted” and Sherry Lachenauer, Three Mile Bay; Michael and Christine Lachenauer, Chaumont; Cindy Lachenauer, Three Mile Bay, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Lachenauer, who passed away March 22, 2018.
Calling hours will be 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 3 at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.
The Funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.
