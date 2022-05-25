Charles (Chuck) Alger, 83 Cape Vincent passed away on January 20, 2022.
Chuck was born in Binghamton, NY to the late Royal and Madelon (Mee) Alger. He graduated from St. Patrick’s High School, Binghamton and Kings College, Wilks Barre, PA. Chuck joined the Air Force in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1966.
A Special Education Teacher with Jefferson Lewis BOCES, Chuck taught at various schools throughout the county. He was a coach for the Special Olympics and loved taking “his kids” to their competitions.
Chuck enjoyed woodworking and making things for his family especially step stools and rocking horses for his nieces and nephews and their children.
He was a member of The American Legion Post 832, Cape Vincent Fire Department, and the Knights of Columbus.
A communicant of St. Vincent de Paul, Cape Vincent and Rosiere, Chuck took great pride in taking the collection where at times he would do a “reverse collection” passing out his homemade donuts to those the lucky enough to have attended mass that day. His recipe has been shared with Father for those who would like it.
Chuckles had great friends at the many establishments he frequented in the area where he loved to have a cocktail, conversations, and dance.
Chuck is survived by his sister, Betty (Tom Yott), Florida; brother, John (Martha), Victor; sister-in-law, Delores Alger, Carey NC and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Chuck was predeceased by his brother Bob, sister Marie and brother-in-law Donald Potter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics of Central NY, 6315 Fly Road East Syracuse, NY 13057, The American Legion Post 832 at 248 Broadway St, Cape Vincent, NY 13618 or to the Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Dept. 241 Broadway St, Cape Vincent, NY 13618, The Catholic Community of Cape Vincent, Rosiere and Chaumont, PO Box 288, 139 N. Kanady St. Cape Vincent, NY 13618.
Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 28 at St Vincent de Paul cemetery Rt. 12E, Cape Vincent.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
