Fort Ann, NY- Charles (Chuck) Allen fought his last battle of Viet Nam on 12/26/20. After battling everything Viet Nam had to throw at him in-country, he returned home to again face a battle with every cancer directly attributed to Agent Orange many years later and was finally forced to surrender at his home on Hadlock Pond Road, Fort Ann, NY with his most important treasures by his side, his family. Left with his memories of his life are his wife of 50 years, Cynthia (Cindy), his children Krista (Jason) Tommell, Brandon (Laurel) Allen, and Nicci Allen. His legacy also includes Kyrek and Kiegan Tommell; and Kerrin, Mason, Nadia, Olivia and Piper Allen. Chuck is finally now able to place his loving arms around his granddaughter Lynette Allen who is waiting in heaven for him.
Chuck was born on April 5th, 1944 in Watertown, NY to Clifford Harold Allen and Ethel Jane (Simmons) Allen and was raised on a small dairy farm near Copenhagen, NY with his three brothers Pete, Jerry and Glenn. Chuck said they were never rich with money but were always wealthy in love and experiences. He attended his entire school years in the same building and graduated Copenhagen Central in 1962 then went on to graduate Canton College in 1965.
Chuck served proudly as a Navy Corpsman with the United States Marine Corps from 1965 to 1969 being first trained medically by the Navy and then assigned to the Marine Corps infantry for combat medical training. He served with the Marines in Camp LeJeune, NC, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and finally more than a year in VietNam from 1967 through 1968 before, during and after the Tet Offensive. He was credited with saving the lives of countless Marines on the battlefield. Chuck learned to have great admiration for the bravery and courage of these young Marines and they praised him the highest way they knew: they simply called him “Doc” knowing he would be there when and wherever he was needed. In spite of having to fight these cancers from Agent Orange, “Doc” Allen has never been sorry for his time in Viet Nam and the appreciation he learned for the young men who served their country.
Returning home a decorated Marine, Chuck finally received the greatest honor of his life when Cindy Reed, the love of his life, became his wife in Watertown, NY on April 11, 1970. He then began his 26-year career with Prudential Financial Services carrying him and his family from Watertown to Massena back to Watertown to Utica to Boston to Albany to Binghamton to Saratoga Springs and back to Boston. After retiring early at age 51, while waiting for Cindy to retire, Chuck worked part-time at US Note and Mortgage in Saratoga Springs and then (every retiree’s dream) worked part-time as a golf ranger and in the pro shop at Airway Meadows Golf Course.
An avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast, Chuck enjoyed playing softball, biking with the “Beach Bums”, hunting with family, archery, camping, boating, volleyball, and playing pickleball anywhere he could find a game. He also enjoyed coaching youth sports and could be seen coaching, soccer, wrestling, baseball, softball and pickleball. He was called “Coach” by many. In his spare time, Chuck enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross at disasters and teaching CPR/AED and first aid, for the Saratoga Rotary Club (Rotarian of the Year 2003) and the Double H Hole in the Woods.
Chuck and Cindy spent their retirement years at their lake house on Hadlock Pond and their condo in North Myrtle Beach, SC. They were fortunate enough to visit more than 30 countries around the world. But Chuck’s favorite places to travel were right here in the United States of America, the country he loved so dearly.
Beloved by many friends and family Chuck led a full life “and always did it his way”. Donations in memory of Chuck Allen have been requested to be made to the Barn at Double H Ranch who provide specialized programs and year-round support for children and their families dealing with life-threatening illnesses. Donations can be made at doublehranch.org/donate/ in his name. “Who we are is the result of the consequences of the decisions we make.” (Charles Sidney Allen)
Chuck’s “Celebration of Life” will be Saturday, January 2nd at 10am EST. To attend, please go to https://zoom.us/join on Saturday by 9:45am. Enter the meeting ID: 994 868 6577. When asked, the Passcode is: Allen. Please log in EARLY (15 to 30 minutes early to make sure we don’t have to deal with technical issues during the service). If you need technical assistance, please call Richard Smith (former Navy pilot, and current amazing facilitator) at 678-366-3666. He’ll do his best to help you.
After the services, we will keep the meeting open, with break out rooms so you can connect to all of Chuck’s family and friends. We will also record the services so that you can share with anyone who could not attend. Please feel free to share this email (with the invitation) with anyone who might wish to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
