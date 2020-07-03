Charles “Chuck” Ernest Rixon, 82, of Elizabethton, TN, formerly of Star Lake, NY, passed away on November 18, 2019, with his loving wife by his side.
A Memorial service will be held on July 11, 2020, at 11 am at St. Hubert Cemetery in Star Lake.
Born April 23, 1937, to Ernest and Florence Rixon, Chuck joined the US Navy as an Aviation Ordance from 1955-58. He was an active member of the American Legion. After leaving the Navy, he worked at Newton Falls Paper Mill for over 40 years, until retiring. He then worked one year in Alabama. Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and playing shuffleboard with friends and family. He was of the Catholic faith. Chuck married Patricia Labounty. She passed in February, 1999. Chuck moved to TN in 2009 and later married Vicky Church on June 3, 2015.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Vicky Church Rixon, a brother Ron (Ann) Rixon, sisters Sharon Snyder, Dorothy Rixon and Helena Delosh, sons Jeffrey (Debbie) Rixon and David (Elizabeth) Rixon, stepchildren Bridget (Jon) Huckle, Susan (Colin Burgos) Church, William “Buddy” Church, Whitney (Brent) Cole, grandchildren Brittany Rixon, Kristoffer Rixon, Megan Rixon, Nicholas Rixon, stepgrandchildren Cade & Camyrn Huckle, Rivir Burgos, Caleb & Jacob Church, Paisley & Reid Cole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.