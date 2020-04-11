Charles “Chuck” H. Krupke, age 82, resident of Pulaski, NY, passed away Monday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse of respiratory complications. Charles was born January 22, 1938 in New Britain, CT, the son of Eric and Muriel (Turgeon) Krupke. He graduated from Altmar High School in 1956. Chuck adored his wife of 63 years, Barbara “Jane” Adams. They were married October 12, 1957. Jane also passed away shortly after her husband on April 6, 2020. Together they owned and operated the Redwood Motel in Pulaski from 1973 until 2006. They also owned Krupke’s Ice Cream from 1963 until 1979. Chuck’s life was guided by a strong Catholic faith, he was a member of Christ Our Light Parish in Pulaski where he served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister. Chuck was very committed to and actively served his community in various roles. He was a founding member and served on the board for ConnextCare, formerly NOCHSI. He was past president of the Great Lakes Seaway Trail and past president of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. In his spare time Chuck enjoyed flying his Cessna 172 airplane and was an active member of the Richland Pilot’s Association. Chuck was a gifted musician and enjoyed entertaining others playing his trumpet.
Family was most important to Chuck and he truly enjoyed the times they shared together over the years including family picnics by the river and Christmas caroling on hayrides through the village. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who met him. Surviving are two sons, Daniel (Sylvia) Krupke of Pulaski and William (Julie) Krupke of Green Cove Springs, FL, one daughter, Becky (David) Thomas of Belleville, daughter in-law, Patricia Krupke of Clay, two sisters, Diana (David) Trump and Louise “Toots” (George) Walts both of Zephyrhills, FL, 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one son, Bruce who passed away March 15, 2020.
A joint memorial service for Chuck and Jane will be held at a later date, at a time to be announced, with burial in Riverside Cemetery, Pulaski. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski. Donations can be made in his name to Christ Our Light Church, 23 Niagara St. Pulaski, NY 13142.
