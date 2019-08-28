NEWTON FALLS - It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our beloved husband, dad, and papa, Charles “Chuck” Trembley Sr. We rejoice however knowing that his long battle with Alzheimer’s has ended and he is in the loving arms of God. He was 78 years old when he passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Adirondack Community Church in Newton Falls at 1:00 p.m. There will be no calling hours. Burial will follow the service and will be at the Cranberry Lake Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided at the church after the burial. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Chuck was born on December 5, 1940 in Newton Falls to the late Ernest Trembley, Sr. and Goldie (Rice) Trembley. He attended school in Newton Falls and was a dedicated employee of the Newton Falls Paper Mill for 43 years.
Chuck married “Pat” (Ely) Trembley on January 31, 1959. They were married for 60 years.
Chuck enjoyed woodcrafts, hunting, fishing, and watching NASCAR, baseball and hockey. He was a member of the Adirondack Community Church and former member of the Newton Falls Hunting Club and Fire Department. His greatest joy was his family and spending time with them.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Trembley, a son Chuck Trembley, Jr. and his wife Peg and a daughter, Dawn Davis and her fiancé Elijah Tomkiewicz. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Bethany (Davis) Booth and her husband, Steven, Joshua Davis, Cory Trembley, Jonah Trembley, two sisters Faye Ploof and Sandy Gish, along with many nieces and nephews.
Chuck was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Ernest Jr., and two sisters, Janice Howard and Sharon MacCrimmans.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Star Lake Fire and Rescue, PO Box 22, Star Lake NY 13690 or Clifton-Fine Hospital, 1014 Oswegatchie Trail, Star Lake NY 13690.
