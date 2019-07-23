HEUVELTON – With heavy hearts the family of Charles “Chuck” Young , 81, announce his passing on Friday (July 19, 2019) at his home. Chuck was surrounded with the love of his family. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Born in Gouverneur on April 1, 1938, the son of Ralph Edna (Bailey) Young. He attended Morristown Central School. Chuck united into marriage with Marion Lawyler on Nov. 1, 1958 at the First Congregational Church of Canton, with the Rev. A. Leslie Potter officiating. She predeased him on August 14, 2014. At one time Chuck worked at the McCaddams Cheese Natural Dame Paper Mill, Macolmb Town Barns, retiring from the NYSDOT where he drove truck and plowed roads.
Chuck’s gentle nature, and humor always filled a house with warmth. Chuck was a longtime local Black Lake fisherman, as well as a avid hunter in the area. He enjoyed a good game of poker and spending time with his many family and friends. While at those family gathers one once said that Chuck and his wife Marion could clear a dance floor as they jitterbugged.
Special memories will be forever in the hearts of his children, son Terry of Heuvelton; daughter and daughter-in-law Lisa and Michelle Young of Heuvelton and daughter in law Mechele Young Prosch of Lakeland Florida, Tammy Woodard of Heuvelton as well as several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
His siblings Clinton (Ellen) Young of Florida and Black Lake, Doug (Yvonne) Young of Black Lake, David (Midge) Mary Young of Massena, Patricia Young of Florida, and his longtime friend Butch (Louine) Hauck of Black Lake and Larry Allen of Gouverneur survive him.
Besides his wife and his parents, he is predeceased by two sons, Franklin who passed away at infancy, Brian who passed away in 2009, two brothers Ralph “Fred” Young Lafayette Young and a sister Augusta Young who just recently passed.
You are cordially invited to attend Chuck’s graveside service on Friday (July 26th) 11.am. at the Edwardsville Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his wife Marion and son Brian.
However grateful in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chuck’s honor may be made to the Morristown Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Brier Hill First Responders, and Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.