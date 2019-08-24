COLTON—Arrangements for 79 year old Charles D. DeLosh, a resident of the Windmill Road, Colton, are incomplete at thie time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. DeLosh passed away late Friday evening at the Upstate Medical University in Syracuse with his family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Charles D. DeLosh.
Charles D. DeLosh
