Charles D. Gurnee ll passed away on June 15th, 2022, at Upstate Community General Hospital where he had been a patient for several days.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 24th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown with a burial to follow at North Watertown Cemetery, Bradley St., Watertown. Calling hours will be from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Thursday, June 23rd at the funeral home.
Charles was born on March 22nd, 1941, in Watertown, NY the son to the late Charles D Gurnee Sr. and Florence (Brooker) Gurnee. Charles married his loving wife, Barbara Smith Parker Gurnee in 1986 in Copenhagen, NY.
Charles worked as a mechanist at the New York Airbrake for 31 years. After retirement from the Airbrake, Charles went on to work for 15 more years in Liverpool for Tactair. He served in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1968, at that time he was honorably discharged.
Charles is survived by his wife, Barbara; his stepson, William (Brenda) Parker; and his step-granddaughter, Nichole Covell and his step-great-grandson, Grayson Covell.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
