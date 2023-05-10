PORT LEYDEN, NY ~ Charles E Dafoe Sr., 85, passed away May 6, 2023 after a long battle with dementia and a short battle with cancer. Born on April 8, 1938, the only child of Luella McBroom and Hugh Dafoe. Orphaned at a young age, he was raised by his grandparents, Leo and Carrie McBroom and was educated at Star Lake Central School. He married Christine Bango, of Harrisville in 1958, a blessed union of 56 years, until her death in 2015. He was employed at Burrows Paper Corporation in Lyonsdale for 32 years, retiring in 2000. Surviving are four children, Lolly (Gig) Highers, Lowville and Leesburg, FL, Charles E. (Julie) Dafoe, Jr., Tina J. Sullivan, and Paul (Renea) Dafoe, all of Port Leyden; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandson; 2 aunts; a brother-in-law; 5 sisters-in-law, several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside committal service will be held for Charles on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Harrisville Community Cemetery, Harrisville, with Retired Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. A “Get-Together” will follow at the Harrisville Fire Hall. There will be no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association or Lewis County Humane Society. Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville. Condolences at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
Charles E Dafoe Sr
April 8, 1938 - May 6, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
