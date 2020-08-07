PARISHVILLE – Charles E. Ferguson, 93, a longtime resident of Catherine Street, peacefully passed away Thursday morning, August 6, 2020 at his home with the love of his family at his side.
Charlie was born on April 22, 1927 in Norfolk, the son of the late Eugene and Marion (LaRue) Ferguson. He attended schools in Norfolk and later achieved his GED. In 1945, he entered the US Navy, proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge in 1947. On May 8, 1947, he married Rita Vivlamore at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Norwood. She predeceased him on June 15, 2003.
Charlie was a foreman for Orchard Paper in Potsdam before working for a short time at Nekoosa-Edwards Paper Mill. He later went to work at Clarkson University, where he worked for many years, retiring as a Custodial Foreman. A lifelong Catholic, he was a communicant of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Parishville, serving as their janitor for many years until its closure. He later started attending St. Patrick’s Church in Colton. Charlie also dedicated many years to his community as Fire Commissioner and member of Parishville Fire Department and a founding member of the Rescue Squad. He was also an active member of the Parishville Amvets Lodge -265. He had a great love for collecting antiques, refinishing furniture, and gardening.
Charlie is survived by his children, Ron and Louise Ferguson of Parishville; Richard Ferguson and Darcy Neveau of Parishville; and Mary Parker and Joseph Clookey of Dickinson; 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; his sisters, Pauline Vigeue of Ohio; Ruby Mercer of Georgia; Dorothy Gately of Norfolk; and Deanna and John McGinnis of Norwood; his brothers, Haroold Gardner of Florida; and Lloyd “Red” Bresee of Parishville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Ann Norman in April 1979; a brother, Edward Ferguson; and a sister, Frances Hazen.
Friends may call at his home, 32 Catherine Street on Tuesday 2-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church on Wednesday. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Parishville.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to Parishville Fire Department or the Parishville Amvets Post -265. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
