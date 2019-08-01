ROME — Charles E. McAleese, 83, formerly of Rome, passed away on May 15th, 2019 under the care of Hospice in Orange City, FL. Local services have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
He was born on May 14th, 1936 to the late Charles W. and Katherine (Tooley) McAleese Kleff in Syracuse. He spent his early years in Philadelphia, NY with his aunt and uncle Simeon and Holly Austin. On January 19th, 1957 he married the love of his life Margaret J. Godfrey at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Watertown, NY.
Charles was a member of the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country during both Desert Storm and the Vietnam War. He retired in 1997 from Loring Air Force Base in Maine. He went on to work as a civilian at Griffiss Air Force Base until their closing in 1995. He was a lifetime member of the Rome American Legion and the Rome VFW.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret “Peg” McAleese; son and daughter-in-law, Terrance and Sandy McAleese of Hillsboro, OR; daughter and son-in-law, Tamera and Randy Smith of Rome, NY; five grandchildren, Jason (Ashley), Heather, Breanna (Kate), Meghan, and Patrick; 7 great-grandchildren; a brother Robert (Robin) McAleese of Watertown, NY; and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his parents; step-father, John Kleff; and sister, Shirley (Richard) Crescenzi.
A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 24 in Rome, NY of August 7 from 6-8 p.m. A burial with Military Honors will be held on August 8 at 2 p.m. at the North Watertown Cemetery, Watertown, NY.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Charles’s name to the Henry P. Smith Post 24 American Legion, C/O B52 Account, PO Box 4877, Rome, NY 13442
