Pyrites- Spring Burial for Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Churchill Street, Pyrites who died at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Morley Cemetery with Pastor Brett Johnson officiating. VFW Post -1231, Canton will perform Military Honors.
