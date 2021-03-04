After a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Charles Edward Reff died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown, where he had been a resident since 2019.
Charles was born in Clayton, New York on January 20th, 1929 to Charles Joseph and Mae (Mary) Minnoe Reff. Charles graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in Watertown in 1947. He enlisted in the Air Force and served 4 years during the Korean conflict. Most of his tour of duty was in the Philippines. He received an honorable discharge in 1953 and became an employee of Western Electric. In 1956, he joined New York Telephone Company and was employed as a lineman and installer for 31 years. He was also employed at Immaculate Conception Church for 13 years as a maintenance person. After retiring from New York Telephone Company, he spent his time traveling and enjoying his family.
Charles married Patricia Henry from Potsdam, New York, daughter of Joseph and Agnes Henry, on April 7, 1956. They had five children.
Charles had 2 brothers (John Reff of Watertown and Robert Reff of Kentucky) and 4 sisters (Sister Faith Reff and Sister Rita Reff of Montreal, Canada; Virginia Comins of Clayton; and Grace Alheim of Watertown) all of whom died before him. Charles wife, Patricia Henry Reff, died in 2013.
Charles and his brother John built the family home on Military Road, Watertown in 1959 where he resided until 2019.
Charles is survived by his children; Theresa Rose Smith (Thomas Smith), Winthrop; Christina Marie Corey (David Corey) Watertown; Yvonne Frances Reff (Stephen Bolton) Watertown; Martin Gerard Reff (Caroline Kennedy Reff) Syracuse and Michelle Ann Lamon (Charles Lamon II) Dexter. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, whom he showered with love and help.
Charles was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed traveling to National Parks and camping.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville or Life Right of Watertown. A private funeral will be held at the family’s convenience. Burial will be in Glenwood cemetery. On-line condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.
