Canton - Charles F. “Charlie” Bombard, 72, of Jameson Road, Canton, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Charlie was born May 22, 1948 in Malone, NY and was a son of the late Claude and Bertha (Tebo) Bombard. He graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone and enlisted in the US Army serving from March 26, 1968 to March 18, 1971.
He was a dedicated Family Man, Soldier in the US Army, and Route Salesman for 20 years at Malone Dairy in Malone and 25+ years at Bouyea Fassetts in Canton.
On August 25, 1973 he married the love of his life Jane M. Dudley in Constable, NY whom he spent 48 years with, raising twin boys Trevor of Canton and Troy (Melissa) of Brunswick, NY. He was extremely proud of being blessed with 5 grandchildren Karleigh, Nolan, Zachary, Adelynne and Alexander who were the light of his life. As a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, his family was the most important piece of his life, cherishing every minute he spent with them.
He is also survived by three brothers, Donald and John of Constable, NY and Joseph of Burke, NY; he was predeceased by six siblings, Robert, Claude, Harold, Alice, Judy and Leon.
Services will be held privately for the family. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Memorial contributions are suggested to Canton Fire & Rescue, 77 Riverside Drive, Canton, NY 13617.
