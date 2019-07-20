Charles F.J. Wischoff, 84, Evans Mills, passed away Thursday evening on July 18th at his home.
Calling hours are from 4 pm – 6 pm Wednesday, July 24th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home Watertown with a prayer service to follow at 6 p.m. There will be a gathering at the Evans Mills Fire Department following the funeral beginning at 7 pm.
Charles is survived by his wife, Betty; his children Michael (Bobby) Wischoff, LasVegas, David (Deb) Wischoff, Louisiana, Steaven Wischoff, Tennessee, Shelley (Michael) Watson, Pillar Point and Lisa (Andrew) Hall, Watertown; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters.
Born September 30, 1934, one of 11 children to Harry and Isabelle Smart Wischoff. He worked for the New York State Department of Transportation before joining the US Navy. Following his honorable discharge, Mr. Wischoff worked for many years in sales for several companies to include Canteen and Schuler’s Potato Chips until the companies closed. He also worked for Hyde-Stone and Lowes. He last worked at the Super Wal-Mart on Rt 11 in Leray as a sales rep in the automotive department until retiring.
Charles married Betty Goodridge on July 23rd, 1954. The couple would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on Tuesday.
Mr. Wischoff was a 53 year member of the Watertown Elks and was a longtime member of the Brownville American Legion. He enjoyed doing construction at his home and being with his pets at home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
