Turin — Charles F. Joslin, 83, a lifelong resident of Turin, and more recently of Brookside Senior Living Center, Lowville, passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2019 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville.
Charles was born in Boonville, on October 17, 1936 a son of Ralph and Nellie Smith Joslin. Charles received his education at Boonville Central School. For a time he was employed for the Village and Town of Boonville Highway Dept., and from 1955-1962 was employed at Revere Copper & Brass Co., Rome. In 1962 Charles was hired by Barrett Paving Company, Boonville. He was employed with them until his retirement in 1994. This was a career Charles loved and in which he was foreman for 20 years on various paving jobs in Northern New York.
On December 7, 1957, Charles was united in marriage with Shirley A. Kellogg at the First Presbyterian Church of Boonville. Following their marriage the couple settled in Turin, where they raised their family. After retirement the couple enjoyed spending 13 winters in Florida. Mrs. Joslin passed away on April 7, 2016.
Charles was an active member of the Turin community, where he served for over 50 years with the Turin Volunteer Fire Co, and for a time was a school bus driver for South Lewis Central School. For several years, Charles and Shirley attended the Turin United Methodist Church. Charles loved spending time at home and took pride in his yard, where he enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. He was an avid N.Y. Yankee Baseball fan, and also followed Syracuse Orangeman football and basketball. He was also fondly dedicated to watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He is survived by his son Samuel (Wanda) Joslin, Croghan, grandchildren: Riley, Kirsten, and Cooper Joslin. He was predeceased by his daughter Jayna M. Kent on October 24, 2015. Also surviving is his son-in-law John Kent, Rome, and sister Carol (Karl) Casey, Haines City, FL. He was predeceased by his brother Karl Joslin and sister Iola Joslin.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, at 7:00 pm at the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, with Pastor Titus Mast of the Naumberg Mennonite Church officiating. Interment in Turin Cemetery will be held on Friday, October 25, at 4:00 pm. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, from 3:00 pm until the time of the service. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Turin Volunteer Fire Co. Inc., North Main St. Turin, NY 13473 or to Lewis County Home Healthcare & Hospice.
