Charles G. Bates went to be with the Lord on May 28th while surrounded by his family. He was 92 years old.
The memorial service for Charles and his son Richard, who passed away on March 6, 2021, will be held at 3 pm on Friday, June 4th at the Sandy Creek United Wesleyan Church with Pastor Brian Snyder officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 1 – 3 pm.
Born in Ellisburg, NY, Charlie was the son of the late Floyd and Mary Hedger Bates. After graduating from Union Academy, Belleville in 1947, Charlie worked as a farmhand at several local farm and drove cattle trucks. He later worked at Schoeller Technical Papers as a forklift operator, retiring after 30 years of service in 1995.
In his free time, Charlie enjoyed carpentry and even remodeled several houses. You could often find him in his garden, where he grew flowers and vegetables, especially potatoes. He loved spending time outside, but he also treasured the time he could spend with his family. Those who knew him appreciated his kind smile and gentle spirit. In his later years, Charlie faithfully attended Sandy Creek Wesleyan Church, appreciating the times of worship and fellowship.
Charlie married Doris Parker in the parsonage of the Belleville United Methodist Church in 1950 with the late Rev. Miles Hutchinson officiating. Together they had 5 children and raised one granddaughter. Charlie is survived by his wife, Doris, Watertown; his brother, Daniel Williams, FL; 3 daughters, Bonnie Jean (Michael) Cisco, Adams Center; Debra Thomas, Adams; Patricia Young, Louisiana; his son William (Darlene) Bates, Pulaski; and daughter-in-law, Joyce Bates, SC. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Charlie was predeceased by brother, Richard Williams, and his sister, Shirley Maloy; his son-in-laws, Ronald Gleason and Norman Thomas; 2 grandsons, Daniel Briggs and Matthew Cisco; and his son, Richard Bates.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sandy Creek United Wesleyan Church, PO BOX 298, Sandy Creek, NY 13145.
Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
