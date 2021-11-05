Charles G. Smith, 84, Black River, passed away Sunday October 30st, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had resided.
The funeral will be 11 am Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown with Pastor Warren Day officiating. Burial will follow in Black River Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, November 12th from 4 pm – 7 pm at the funeral home.
Charles is survived by his wife of Patricia; two sons and their wives Brian C. and Shelly, Copenhagen, Scott C. and Hannah, Keene, NY; two grandchildren Elaine B. Smith, Portland, ME, Elly G. Smith, Keene; his sister-in-law, Marion Smith, Black River; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Wilbert Smith, Robert Smith at age 3, Doris (Dewitt) Countryman, Kathleen (Alden) Lee and Elizabeth Smith in infancy.
He was born in Black River, NY, August 30, 1937, a son to Irvin and Bessie Gray Smith. He graduated from Black River school in 1955. Charles worked for Trotter Equipment in Watertown and Farquhar Construction. He went to work at Jefferson Concrete in 1978, retiring in 1999. Following his retirement, he went back to work at Jefferson Concrete as a delivery escort driver retiring for the second time in 2014.
Charlie married Patricia Smith May 1st, 1965 at the Burrville Congregational Church.
Charlie enjoyed camping and built their first camper. Charlie and Pat enjoyed spending winters in Haines City, FL. He regularly attended the Kamargo Association banquet at Black River High School for many years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department.
