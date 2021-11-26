Canton - Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander. 96, of State Highway 68 , Canton, died peacefully at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg after a brief stay. Among his survivors are his wife Margaret (Norton) Alexander; a son Charles Alexander; two daughters Rebecca McDaniel and Christine Whitman; and four grandchildren. An obituary will appear as soon as available.
Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander
