Charles H. Nemier, age 85, life resident of Boylston, passed away Wednesday at Loretto Nursing Home in Syracuse. Charles was born July 3, 1935, in Watertown, the son of John and Alta Shafty Nemier. He graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1953. Charles was married to Dorothy Caster Nemier on August 22, 1959 and she passed away September 19, 2008. He owned and operated a dairy farm for over 50 years. He was also employed by the Town of Boylston as Highway Superintendent for many years. He also drove school bus for Sandy Creek School. Charles also enjoyed making maple syrup for most of his life.
Surviving, are one son, Marvin (Joyce) Nemier of Lacona and one daughter, Loretta M. Pruett of Sandy Creek and one brother, Herbert (Karin) Nemier of Boylston, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by one grandson, Michael Pruett who passed away in 2011.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at Holiness Chapel 5001 US Route 11, Pierrepont Manor, NY 13674. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski NY.
