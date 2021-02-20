Charles Howard “Charlie” Hall, 78, of Pomona Park, FL, passed from this life on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Putnam Community Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Antwerp, New York to Charles Hall and Mary Whitford Hall, he had been a winter resident of Pomona Park for many years and resided in Antwerp in other months. He retired from the town of Antwerp following 30 years of service as superintendent of the roads department. When in Antwerp he attended the Spragueville United Methodist Church and when in Pomona Park, the Pilgrim Congregational Church. In his leisure time, Charlie loved collecting / selling old tractors.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lucky Hall of Pomona Park and Antwerp, NY, 2 sons, Lucas Hall (Lisa) of Clayton, NY and Arlind Hall of Antwerp, NY, a daughter, Charmaine Regelman (Rodney) of Antwerp, NY, a brother, Phil Hall (Sheila) of Taberg, NY, 5 grandchildren, Jessica Bibbins (Dan), Lexi Simpson (Sean), Clayton Hall, Brittney Cumoletti (Dylan) and Savannah Hall and 2 great-grandchildren, Safya Bibbins and Danica Bibbins
Services will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Charlie’s Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka, FL.
