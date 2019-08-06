A special thank you to the family of Charles J. Wischoff that went all out to prepare a reception at the Evans Mills Fire Hall and to Reed and Benoit funeral home. Thank you to the care he received from Jefferson County Hospice, the beautiful flowers and cards received. Thank you all.
Charles J. Wischoff
