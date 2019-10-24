Charles (Chuck) Johnson formally of Pulaski NY died peacefully at his home in Brooksville Fl, Oct 7 2019. Born Jan 6 1928 to Ray and Bertha Johnson.
Chuck worked for the NYS Dept of Transportation for 30 yrs before moving to Florida in retirement. He is survived by his wife of 62 yrs, Anna Mae, daughters Sandra, of Brooklyn NY, Bonnie of Knoxville TN, Sherry and a son Chuck, both of Pulaski.
Predeceased by his brother Don in 1983 and his son Ricky in 2014.Also surviving Chuck are his many grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews. There are no services per his request.
