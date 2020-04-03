Bristol – Charles L. Coeny, age 77, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Monday, March 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy Coeny; three sons, Michael Coeny, Matthew (Irene) Coeny and Justin (Shannon) Coeny; five grandchildren, Jack, Lily, Marcie, Tessa and Lucie; sister-in-law, Pamela Burns; two nieces, Jennifer and Dawn; and nephew, William.
Chuck was born in Canandaigua and was the son of Oscar and Doris (Sweet) Coeny. He attended schools in Alexandria Bay, NY and was a graduate of Alexandria Bay Central School, class of 1960. Chuck was a US Navy veteran and served on the USS Long Beach, throughout the world. He retired from Xerox after 35 years there.
Chuck could fix anything and enjoyed working on cars, taking walks and being outdoors. He loved dogs and was a train and railroad enthusiast. Chuck will be remembered for his sense of humor, dedication, humility and was an inspiration to all who were close to him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bristol Volunteer Fire Department, 4350 Rte 64, Canandaigua, NY 14424. Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.