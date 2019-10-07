Charles L. “Larry” Stevens (Butch), 80, of 29112 NYS Rt. 3, Black River, passed away October 5, 2019 after being involved in a tragic vehicle accident in the Town of Shelby.
He was born on August 18, 1939 in Watertown, NY son of Joseph Harry Kenneth Stevens and Eleanor Florence Hayes.
Following school he worked at St. Regis Paper Co. in DeFeriet. He married Nadine M. Michalik on October 21, 1962 at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. The couple moved to Rochester in 1966 where he went to work at Kodak as a laborer up until he retired on October 31, 1991. He then drove tractor trailer for NTTS in Syracuse, with his good friend Erv Clark out of Rochester and drove truck through out the United States for five years. The couple moved to Black River in 2009.
He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and Eagles Club.
Among his survivors are his loving wife, Nadine M. Stevens, Black River, three daughters, two sons in law and a daughter in law, Debra A (Todd) Baker, Watertown, Charlene M. (Lisa) Stevens, Penfield, NY, Kimberly A. and Howard Gleason, Rineyville, Kentucky, four grandsons and two granddaughters and one great granddaughter, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held Noon to 3 p.m. Friday, October 11 at the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.
A Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Black River Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Black River American Legion.
Donations may be made to the Black River Ambulance Squad, Black River Fire Department, or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.