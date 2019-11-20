Charles Luffman, 79, of Austin, Arkansas went to be with the Lord November 15, 2019. He was born to the late Charles and Lena Luffman on December 28, 1939 in New York.
Charles served in the U.S. Navy and later retired from the U.S. Air Force. He was affectionately known as “Gammpy” to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was the rock of the family; a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Charles is preceded in death by a brother, William.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Beverly; two children, Tana Taylor (Ronald) and Scott Luffman (Paula); four grandchildren, Brooke (Casey), Brad, Scott Jr. (Ginny), and Jarod (Haylea); four great grandchildren, Chaney, Reagan, Beau, and Cambri; sister Mabel of Florida; and lifelong friends Barb and Andy Chishko.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Beebe First Church of The Nazarene. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.smithfamilycares.com
