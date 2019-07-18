Charles M. “Chuck” Adner age 81, a longtime resident of Biloxi, MS passed away in Mobile, AL on July 14, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Fay Dena (Hasseler) Adner.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Nannie B. Adner of Biloxi, MS; his children, Colleen Allen (John), Kimberly Hougtaling (Ralph), Chris Adner, and Scott Adner (Lisa); sister, Judy Adner Bobcock; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.
A native of Watertown, NY, Chuck graduated from Tri-State College in Angola, IN with his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering, and retired from the State of Illinois as such. Chuck was a member of the Free Mason as a 32nd Degree Mason, the Elks, Eagles, Shriner, American Legion, Scottish Rite and LOOM, having held the Fellowship Degree of Honor. He loved the outdoors, and was an avid golfer and fisherman. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
A private burial will take place at a later date in Indian River Cemetery in Indian River, NY.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, Washington Ave in West Jackson County is proudly serving the family. An online obituary can be viewed, memories, photos and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com
