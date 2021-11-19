Harrisville – Charles M. Kirch, 62, a resident of North Portaferry Lake Drive, Harrisville, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Gouverneur Hospital, Gouverneur, NY.
Charles was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Thelma Beck Kirch. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Pamela Woodworth Kirch, Harrisville, whom he married on August 23, 1986; daughter Amanda and husband Andrew, Fayetteville, NC; son Nathan and wife Christina, Rineyville, KY; grandchildren Sophia, John, Tatiana, Danyele, and Kiara; brother Martin, Lyons Falls; sisters Michele and Laura, Albany; and brother Patrick and wife Christine, niece Emily and nephew Erik, Leeds.
Charles was born in New Hartford and graduated from South Lewis Jr.-Sr. High School in 1977. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Eisenhower College in 1981 and his Master’s Degree from The University of Miami at Ohio in 1984. Upon graduation he worked at various environmental education centers before owning and operating the Environmental Compliance Management Corporation based in Chittenango, NY. He was a valued leader within the Chittenango Rotary Club, a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow award and a member of PACNY.
Charles was an avid outdoorsmen and environmentalist dating back to his Boy Scout/Eagle Scout roots. He loved both camping and cruising with his wife Pam. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and uncle who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also had a love for large dogs, especially Newfoundlands and Great Danes. He was an ardent poker player, a trait he inherited from his father. He accomplished his dream retirement by building a home at the former Camp Portaferry in Harrisville, where he had previously attended and worked for many years.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 1 pm - 4 pm at the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St. Boonville and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Port Leyden on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to your local SPCA. For an online message of sympathy, or to share a memory of Charles, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
