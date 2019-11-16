Mr. Charles M. Partridge, 82, of Clayton, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 14th, under the care of his family, especially his daughter, Angel, and Hospice of Jefferson County.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 23rd, at the LaFargeville American Legion from Noon until 3 p.m.
Charles was born on July 5th, 1937, in Macomb, N.Y., the 5th son to Lawrence Partridge and Loava Fleming Hill. The family moved to the former Don Gillick Farm in Clayton where he grew up.
He graduated in 1957 from Clayton Central School. After graduation, he worked on the Bob & Eve Morrow Farm, the Burrville Sawmill, and the Holcomb Lumber Company.
Charles joined the Army in 1962 and was Honorably Discharged in 1966 as a Corporal First Class. He also served as an Emergency Police Officer for several years after.
On November 16th, 1968, he married the love of his life, Donna Marie Parker Jones.
In 1970, he went to work at Sunset Heating as an HVAC Technician, working with his brother Donald. Eventually the pair formed their own business called Flame Heating, also doing HVAC work. In 1977, he began work at the former Frink Snowplow as an Assembler, moving his family from Calcium to Clayton. After the closure of Frinks, he went to work briefly for Albert Payne before going to work on Fort Drum in 1982 for Morgan Badgley Company as a Plumber, working on Military Housing. He quickly became a foreman and the company later restructured as Donahoe Electrical & Mechanical. After leaving the construction business, he went to work for Mellon & Daye Plumbing and Heating in Clayton, retiring in 1999.
Charles was a very giving person and would help anyone at the drop of a hat. He enjoyed playing chess, mowing his lawn, and tinkering in his garage. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was also a very good carpenter, building his own houses in Calcium and Clayton.
Surviving besides his wife Donna is a son, Terry Jones and his wife Georgette of Clayton; a daughter, Angel Adcock and her husband Aaron of Clayton; a granddaughter, Alexis Fefee and two grandsons, Gavin Robinson and Tristan Adcock; a brother, Robert of Calcium; several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, a stepfather, John T. Hill, and four brothers, Lawrence, Frederick, Donald and Dalton. A sister died at birth.
Donations can be made in his name to the ALS Department at the Syracuse VA and Hospice of Jefferson County.
