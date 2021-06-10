A Memorial Service for Charles M. Sandwith, age 98 of Utica and formerly of Ogdensburg will be held at 3:00pm on June 16, 2021 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with military honors. Carrie Demers will officiate. Mr. Sandwith passed away on Wednesday February 3, 2021.
Surviving are two daughters Vicki (Edward) Washburn of Plattsburgh and Mary Beth (John) Demers of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Christopher (Megan) Washburn, Jennifer Washburn & her fiancee’ Benjamin Scofield, Jonathan (Shanna) Demers and Todd (Megan) Demers; great-grandchildren Andrew, Dylan, Natalie & Easton Demers; a brother Jack Sandwith of Slater, MO and a sister Mary Ann Root of South Bend, IN.
