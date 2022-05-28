Charles Maurice Murray, a longstanding resident of Ottawa, Ontario passed away on May 17, 2022, at the age of 68 following a two year struggle with colon cancer. Born in Cornwall, Ontario in 1954 to Maurice and Anita Murray, and raised in Massena, New York, Charles attended Massena Sacred Heart Primary and Intermediate School, having served throughout as an altar acolyte for the Jesuit St. John Benchmans Altar Society at the adjoining Sacred Heart Church, then enrolled at Massena Holy Family High School, during which he played for three years on the football team in defence, along with enrollment junior and senior years in the Kiwanis International Key Club, where leadership skills and contribution to the community fostered his ability and talent at working in collaboration with school leadership and students, graduating as a proud Holy Family High School Crusader with a New York State Honours Diploma, in the class of 1972. With a keen eye for aesthetics mentored by his father, Charles entered the skilled trades as a painter in the city of Ottawa, Ontario, then brokered the position as Chief Operating Officer for Building Maintenance at the Shirley’s Bay Research Center, City of Ottawa, home to the Canadian Space Agency [CSA], Defence Research and Development [DRDC], and Communications Research [CRC], where Charles coordinated members of specialized trades to meet the service and project requirements for the research facility. With a particular talent for communication and comradery among staff and employees, Charles was appointed representative for the research center civil service union shop, progressing to President of the Canadian Civil Service Union for the East Coast of Canada. Charles continued in his position at the research center for 35 years, taking an early retirement in 2009.Charles was a lifelong enthusiast of the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting in the New York Adirondacks, fishing on the St. Lawrence River, camping with friends in Quebec, and gardening. He was a devoted fan of classic rock and folk music, an aficionado of representative science fiction literature, an amateur at acrylic art, and a gastronome with a refined palate accompanied by exceptional culinary skills, to the delight of those fortunate enough to partake. A dedicated votarient of national and international political events, Charles relished nothing better than a good hearty debate on current affairs, both Canadian and American.With a quick wit combined with a rollicking good sense of humour, Charles could brighten any room with laughter and good will. He had an instinctive sense of play and children eagerly gravitated towards him - something he learned from his godfather, Edgar Payette. A perceptive and skilled communicator, he could facilitate conversation and negotiation between parties, and was endearingly down to earth. He was well loved by long term friends and family, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Charles is predeceased in death by: father Maurice; mother Anita; and brother Hector; and mourned by sisters Carol [Michael] and Kathleen. He is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends and acquaintances. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of Lahaie and Sullivan, West Branch, Seventh Street West, Cornwall, Ontario. A commemorative Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Massena, New York, on June 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM, with interment immediately following at the Norte Dame Cemetery, Cornwall, Ontario. Flowers may be sent. Alternatively, please consider a donation to Trinity Catholic School, Massena, New York [https://www.trinitycatholicschool.net/].
