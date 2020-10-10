Charles “Mike” Tunstall, 75, of 24619 Sanford Corners Road, Calcium, passed away October 9, 2020 at the Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehab surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 20, 1945 in Watertown, NY son of Francis and Greta (Wilder) Tunstall. Mike graduated from General Brown High School in 1963 and attended Watertown Business of Commerce.
He entered the US Navy on January 2, 1967 and during that time attended Hospital Corp Schooling. He was honorably discharged as a Hospitalman on October 22, 1969 and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Star, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.
Mike went onto Boces and became an LPN. He started his career as an LPN in Respiratory Therapy at the House of the Good Samaritan in 1969. Mike then went to work for Conrail Railroad for four years, was a fire fighter for the Fort Drum Fire Department, and finished his career as an LPN at Guthrie Clinic on Fort Drum where he worked for 20 years, retiring in 2000.
He married Jackie Flanagan on July 11, 1970 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Watertown and the couple resided in Calcium. Jackie works at Bernier Carr & Associates in Watertown as a receptionist.
Mike volunteered for the Calcium Fire Department for 15 years and the Dexter River fest, he loved spending time with family and he enjoyed his many pets.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Jackie F. Flannigan Tunstall; three children, Johnny (Janet) Tunstall, Watertown, Julie (Simona) Totive, E. Stroudsburg, PA, Jill Thorpe, Evans Mills; eight grandchildren, Kyle (Miranda) Totive, Joshua, Eli, Laila, Gianna, Alia, Jasmine and Jaida; 2 step grandchildren, Julia and Jeremy; a great granddaughter, Lilly Mae, his extended Connolly and Bartling family, and many nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, October 12th at Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Brookside Cemetery.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Donations may be made the Alzheimer’s Association 441 W Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204 or Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.