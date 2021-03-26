KNAPPS STATION – Funeral services for Charles P. Deleel, 87, a resident of 308 Stockholm-Knapp’s Station Road, Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Deleel passed away peacefully at his home Friday morning with his family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Charles P. Deleel.
