HARRISVILLE, NY ~ A Funeral Service for Charles R. Ripley, Sr., 80, of Harrisville, who died on February 15, 2021, will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 12 Noon at the Harrisville Fire Hall in Harrisville, with the Rev. Frances Hemstreet, officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Harrisville Community Cemetery, Harrisville. A calling hour will begin at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the 12 Noon service at the Fire Hall. Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville.
