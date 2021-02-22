Charles R. Ripley Sr., 80, of Harrisville, died at Carthage Area Hospital on Monday, February 15, 2021 where he had been a patient for a short time. He was in the company of family.
Charles was born September 5, 1940 in Harrisville, a son of Carl and Laverna (Reader) Ripley. Charles graduated from Harrisville Central School and enlisted for a career with the US NAVY, of which he served 20 years of honorable and dedicated service. On June 20, 1959, Charles married Norma Jean Luther in Harrisville. After their marriage, they initially moved to Charleston, SC, and then to Groton, CT, where Charles was stationed in the US Navy. Later the couple moved to Des Moines, IA, before returning to Harrisville in 1978.
Outside of his naval career, Charles worked construction, drove truck, and worked as an electrician for the Fort Drum DPW until retiring for the second time in 2002. Following his retirement from Fort Drum, Charles delivered trucks for Viking Plows until 2016. Charles was a 44-year member of the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Harrisville School Board including several years as president.
His hobbies included golf league, bowling and riding his side-by-side. He was an avid outdoorsman, participating in hunting, fishing and trap shooting, was a longtime member and past president of the Mullen Flow Hunting Club, the Harrisville Rod & Gun Club of which he was past president and a founding member and past captain of the clubs trap-shooting team. Charles enjoyed big league teams, such as baseballs New York Yankees and Syracuse Basketball, but he also loved making his children and grandchildren’s sport teams feel like they were big league as well. As a Vietnam Veteran, keeping in contact with his former Naval Shipmates was one of his favorite pastimes as well and he enjoyed attending the USS Tigrone reunions.
Charles is survived by a son, Charles II (Catherine) Ripley and a daughter, Elizabeth Barlow; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl W. “Skip” Ripley, of Ingleside, IL; two sisters, Karen “Sue” Wiltse, of Hope Mills, NC, and Trudy J. Parow, of Harrisville, and many nieces and nephews.
His beloved wife, Norma Jean “Sis” Ripley, infant son, Jason Paul and his parents, Carl and Laverna and a sister, Kay Ray all predecease him.
A memorial service to celebrate and honor Charles’ life will be scheduled for a time in the summer when the weather is warm and everyone who wishes to can attend. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department; 14226 Church St, Harrisville, NY 13648.
Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Mr. Charles R. Ripley Sr. are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Harrisville.
