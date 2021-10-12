In Loving Memory of Charles V. Yott, Sr. 12/12/37 to 10/13/07 Fourteen years ago today Our loss was fresh Your grave was new. Now time your earth has Choked with green And memory blossoms Hide our hurt from view. God took him home, it was his will, But in our hearts we love him still; His memory is as dear today As in the hour he passed away, We often sit and think of him when we are all alone, For memory is the only friend that grief can call it’s own. Sadly Missed By: His Children, Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren
Charles V. Yott, Sr.
December 12, 1937 - October 13, 2007
