Charles William Clark, a lover of the outdoors and a talented athlete, passed away at the age of 36.
Born on February 15, 1985 and raised in Canton by his parents, John and Donna Clark. He was the youngest of seven children: Christy Collins (John); Nicki Danforth (Hayes); Mitch Clark (Kristin); Sarah McDonough (Joe); John Clark (Ashley); Mary Parker (Bryan) and 17 nieces and nephews.
In high school, Charlie was a state place finisher in soccer and a state place finisher in wrestling, with his father as wrestling coach. During his senior year, he attended Blair Academy, where he was a National Prep School Champion in wrestling and earned All America Honors at the National Championships. As a student at The Ohio State University, he had the opportunity to be teammates with his brother, John, and be coached by his brother, Mitch.
He was an outdoor enthusiast, hiking solo the 63 mile Northville Placid Trail and biking with his father from Columbus, OH to Canton, NY. His passions were fishing and spending summers with his family at Trout Lake.
A talented artist and musician and an award winning salesman for Acutis Diagnostic in Boston, MA, relationships were always important to Charlie. He will be remembered by his laughter and his loving soul.
After many years of struggling with an alcohol addiction, Charlie died from the disease. He never lost his faith in God and his love for his family. He is survived by his parents, six siblings, former wife, Tess Guttadoauro and dog, Ballou. No services are planned at this time. A scholarship has been started in Charlie’s name. Any contributions can be made to the Charles WIlliam Clark Scholarship Fund and sent to PO Box 109, Canton, NY.
