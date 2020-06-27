Charlotte A. La Vere McConnell, 80, Watertown, NY
Charlotte passed away at her daughter’s home peacefully under the care of Hospice of Nelson County and her family on June 26, 2020.
Charlotte was born March 26, 1940 to Elmer and Esther Petrie in Fulton NY. The family moved to Watertown where she attended Watertown City Schools graduating in 1958. She married Chester McConnell Jr. February 14, 1963, who precedes her in death.
Charlotte worked for Samaritan Keep Nursing Home and then worked for Curtis Apartments until she left to care for her late father in law. Charlotte enjoyed many hobbies such as crocheting, sewing, and square dancing. Charlotte she was a long-time patron of the North Watertown Cemetery.
Charlotte is survived by a brother Herbert “Pete” (Linda) Petrie of Delaware, her sons Kenneth J. La Vere and David A. La Vere (Marjorie) of Watertown, Carl W. Mc Connell (Janice) of Copenhagen; her daughter Sylvia (Ken) Roland, 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; niece Cassandra (Jim)Davis and nephew Derrick Petrie both of Delaware.
There will be a small service in North Watertown Cemetery. In remembrance donations can be made to Hospice of Nelson County Kentucky 711 McDowell Blvd, Bardstown KY 40004 or the National Alzheimer’s Association.
Small family service to be annouced at a later date.
