Charlotte Anne (Cullen) Schumacher

Charlotte Anne Cullen was born in Brooklyn, NY to Charlotte Lorraine & John William Cullen, and passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021, in Melbourne, Florida at the fine age of 93. After 12 long years of separation, Charlotte has finally joined her beloved husband, John. Charlotte is survived by her son, Peter Cullen, his wife, Cathy and their children, Gina and Bryce; her step-daughter, Alice Rowe, her husband, Jim and their children, Nicholas, Christopher, and Elizabeth; and her stepson, John Schumacher Jr. She is also survived by her best friend of over 70 years, Helen Novinski.
Charlotte went by her nickname, Pat, to all her friends and relatives. She graduated from Hofstra College with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science 1952 and a Master of Arts in 1953. In 1979, she obtained a PhD in Early Childhood Education from the University of Wyoming.
Teaching became her passion, she was a member of the New York State Teachers Association for 40 years, working first as a primary school teacher At Northside Elementary School in Farmingdale, NY, and then for Potsdam State University of New York as a Professor in the School of Education and Professional Studies before retiring in 1995.
Her hobbies were gardening and cooking. Pat loved trying out new recipes from different cuisines. As a member of Potsdam’s Gourmet Club she was able to do just that.
Due to COVID, services will be postponed to a later date. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.
