RUSSELL- Charlotte L. O’Shea, age 87, of Williamson, NY, but formerly of Russell, NY, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Newark Wayne Hospital.
Calling hours will be at French Funeral Home in Edwards, NY on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with her funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Douglas Beachard officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
