CROGHAN, NY ~ Charlotte M. “Tiny” Gerow, 81, of 6857 Convent St., Croghan, formerly of Number Four Rd., Lowville, died unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Born January 17, 1940 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of Antonio and Mildred Johnson Roy, she was a graduate of Lowville Academy.
She married Milton J. Gerow on August 2, 1958 in St. Peter’s Church, Lowville with the Rev. Monsignor John A. Cotter, officiating. Mr. Gerow died unexpectedly on May 6, 2000 after being stricken at his son’s wedding.
Prior to her marriage, she worked at AMF Bowling Products in Lowville. After her marriage, she became a full time mother and housewife taking care of all her boys. From the early 1970’s until 1987, she worked for Kraft Foods in Lowville, after which, she became self-employed hanging wallpaper and creating, sewing and altering wedding dresses. Until the time of her death, she remained active knitting, crocheting and making wash clothes that she often times gave away at Christmas. She enjoyed traveling to almost anywhere and especially liked going on cruises, especially one she had taken to Alaska. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and any time spent with them.
Tiny, a name she was given in childhood, was a regular communicant of St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, and was a member of the local Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her four boys, Kevin J. (Roxanne) Gerow, of Lowville, Keith F. (Juanita) Gerow, of Glenfield, Kurt J. (Nancy) Gerow and Kenneth A. (Kay) Gerow, both of Croghan; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, and a brother, Richard Roy, of San Diego, CA.
In addition to her loving husband, Milton, of 42 years, she was predeceased by two brothers, Dennis and Raymond Roy, and three sisters, Audrey Fenton, Margie Barker and Bobbie Simmons.
Tiny’s funeral service will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 beginning with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 5th from 2–4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan.
Memories and condolences are encouraged at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
