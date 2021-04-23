Charlotte Rose (Mason) Richmond, 79, passed away on April 20, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN, after battling a chronic illness for several years.
Born on June 22, 1941, Charlotte and her three siblings – Pat, Charlie, and Cathy – were raised as foster children by Lillian and Earl (Grandma and Grandpa) Shear in the hamlet of Woodville, NY. After graduating from Belleville Central School, Charlotte worked for three years at General Electric in Syracuse, NY. She returned to Belleville to marry James Warren Dodge, and they had two children, Ernest Merrell and Christina Marie, before divorcing 11 years later.
For 28 years, Charlotte worked full-time as a school secretary at Belleville Central School and part-time as a waitress at Gill House in Henderson Harbor, Tomacy’s Restaurant in Adams, and Verelli’s in Henderson Harbor. After her retirement from the school system, she served for 16 years as Henderson Town Clerk.
Charlotte loved her community and was an active volunteer for the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association, the Rohde Community Center, and Hospice of Jefferson County. She also was a great supporter of the Henderson Fire Department and a member of the choir at the Henderson Methodist Church. She organized Power of a Dollar and Salvation Army Red Kettle drives, was editor of the community newsletter “News & Notes,” and later in life became a member of College Grove United Methodist Church in Tennessee. With her generous nature, Charlotte was always willing to lend a hand where needed, and her sewing machine was rarely idle – many, many people have a set of her homemade potholders in their home.
In 2017, after the loss of her longtime partner, Frank Ross, Charlotte moved to Franklin, TN, to live with her daughter, Tina Dodge Tackett, and son-in-law, Don. Charlotte will be greatly missed by her family, which also includes her son, Ernie; daughter-in-law, Hope; and grandchildren, Eden Margaret and Lannis James, who loved her dearly as their “Crazy Gram” – and her “bonus family,” Betsy and Barry Ormsby of Belleville, NY.
Burial arrangements will be at the discretion of the family. Donations in Charlotte’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or the Rohde Community Center.
