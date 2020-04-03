Cherry Agnes Solar McCurn was born on May 2,1926 in Watertown, New York to James Francis Solar and Alma Haley Solar. She was granddaughter to John and Candace Solar, builders of the Flower Memorial Library in Watertown., Most of her early years were spent at her grandparent’s property in Chaumont. NY She was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother; a role model for all who knew her and a trailblazer for all of whom came after. She graduated from Cornell University in the male dominated field of Economics. Interests in Ornithology and Botany encouraged her lifelong love of birds and gardening. Her skills translated to creative flower shows entries and lifelong attraction to greenery and flora. An amateur ornithologist, her knowledge and love of birds instilled a respect and love of nature in all her offspring.
Mom had a steel trap of a mind that impressed all she contacted, serving as Treasurer of her sorority, several PTAs, her garden club and the Independence point association in Chaumont. As a hospital volunteer she helped implement a Mammography clinic at Kishwaukee hospital in Sycamore, Illinois. She enjoyed volunteering at Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY. She and John helped with the creation of the Onondaga Free Library and served on its first board of directors.
Always so well put together, she was a very devoted and organized mother to six diverse children and all their activities. They learned to sail at her tutelage, loved camping and swimming, scout activity and exploring. She welcomed them to loving spaces in Chaumont and Marco Island where they were able to spend quality time together and form lifelong bonds. Gifted with her mother’s creative skills, her Christmas stockings are a legacy for generations to come.
Cherry Solar McCurn is survived by her loving family; her children Mary (Ken) Petrones, Rene (Nick) Schremmer, John (Mary Lee) McCurn, Ruth Scruggs, Patricia (Eric) Countryman, James (Charlene) McCurn; her grandchildren Kevin Petrones (Helen Byun), Kathleen (Ian) Tighe, Kristen Schremmer (Eric Buso), Elizabeth Smith, Jane (Taylor) Moseley, Dr. Candace Scruggs (Jon Ohnezeit), Laura (Tommy) Warner, Jennifer Scruggs (Derrick Speas), Carl Scruggs III (Christine Terrell), Cherry (Dustin) Smith, Meghan (Leo) Silvia, Kelly Countryman, Benjamin (Sarah) McCurn, Alexander (Joni) McCurn, Joshua (Paige) McCurn; and her great grandchildren Aidan and Tyler Morrissey, Grace and George Ohnezeit, Audrey and Jack Warner, Sydney Speas, Elle and Logan Silvia, Joshua Smith, Caitlynn, Devin and Ethan McCurn, Jameson McCurn, Adam and Chase McCurn.
She is predeceased by her husband John F. McCurn, her parents James and Alma (Haley) Solar and her granddaughter Tricia Morrissey.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Kappa Alpha Theta Memorial Scholarship Fund, and McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center.
Cherry left a legacy of memories and will be lovingly missed by all her family and friends.
