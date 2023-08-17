Cherryl C. Aubin, 71, of Watertown, NY passed away Monday, August 14th at Samaritan Medical Center with her family at her side. Cherryl was born in Carthage, NY on February 17th, 1952 to the late Franklin and Dora (Richardson) Hall. In her younger years she worked in a factory and then as a housekeeper. In her free time Cherryl enjoyed painting ceramic statues, visiting friends and family, and spending time with her dog Shadow and her cat Blackie jo. Cherryl is survived by two children, Jeffrey Aubin of Santa Cruz, CA and Christina (Mark) Lee of Brownville, as well as three Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren. Cherryl is also survived by four siblings, Linda Ingram of Natural Bridge, Marie Kowalski of West Virginia, Elaine Sansbury of Ohio, and Darryl Hall of Tennessee.Cherryl is predeceased by her daughter, Melanie Coursey and her brother, Francis Hall. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY. Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
Cherryl C. Aubin
February 17, 1952 - August 14, 2023
