CROGHAN, NY ~ Cheryl A. Godwin, 58, of Mechanic St., Croghan, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Lewis County General Hospital after she was stricken at home.
Born in Lowville, NY on May 21, 1962, the daughter of Royal Benware and Donna Wilder, she was a 1980 graduate of Beaver River Central School. While at Beaver River, she was a member of the high school’s band color guard. She later attended the Nursing Program at Lewis Co. BOCES.
A marriage to Dean Keefer in 1980 ended in divorce. On January 3, 2007, she married Scott A. Godwin.
For a number of years, she worked as a convenience store clerk-cashier in Raleigh, NC.
Her enjoyments in life were her dogs and reading on her tablet, and most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Godwin; her mother, Donna Adams, of Wilmington, NC; her father, Roy Benware, of Liverpool, NY; four children, Danielle (Barry) Braglin, of Smithsfield, NC, Kelly Keefer and her companion, Chris Schaefer, of Croghan, Evan (Brittany) Keefer, of Boonville and Tristin Keefer, of Croghan; eleven grandchildren and her half-sister, Pam Regan, of Dewitt, NY.
She was predeceased by her adopted father, Gilbert Adams.
A Private Liturgy of the Word funeral service for the family of Cheryl will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor of St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, officiating.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis Co. SPCA, 6390 Pine Grove Rd., Glenfield, NY 13343.
Online condolences at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.