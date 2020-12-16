Cheryl Anne Brown, 73, of Boonville passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home. Her remains will be inurned at a later date next to her late husband Gerald William Brown Jr. at the U.S. Air Force Academy Cemetery in Colorado.
Cheryl was born August 20, 1947 in Fort Payne, Alabama the daughter of Mack Lyons and Virginia Helms Lyons. Her father was in the US Air Force and on December 28, 1968 in Valley Head, Alabama she was united in marriage to Gerald William Brown, Jr. who was in the US Air Force. She moved often. She was a collector of many beautiful pieces. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church in many of the communities in which she lived. She volunteered with the Red Cross as well as several women’s shelters. The role she cherished most was that of a full time mom.
Cheryl is survived by her children: Doug Brown (Kathleen Cutter) of Burleson, Texas; Katy (Robert) Crump of Boonville, Missouri; Amanda (Philip) Walz of Aurora, Colorado; one sister: Pam (Rick) Vise of Vestavia Hills, Alabama; Eight grandchildren: David, William, Haley, Lawson, Kenneth, Alex, Austin, Nathan and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one sister: Lisa Lyons; and one grandchild: Clayton Crump.
Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
