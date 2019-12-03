NORWOOD – Private services for 75 year old Cheryl J. Prashaw, a resident of the Highland Nursing Home, Massena and formerly of Norwood, will be held at the convenience of the family. Mrs. Prashaw passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Massena Memorial Hospital. Cheryl is survived by her son, Jeffrey and Ellie Prashaw, Norwood; her daughter, Stephanie Wilcox, Norwood; her four grandchildren, Anthony Mossow, Christopher Prashaw, Vanessa Prashaw and Holden Prashaw and her sister, Sandy Strader, Tupper Lake. Cheryl was pre-deceased by her parents, Reginald and Jean.
Born in Potsdam, NY on June 1, 1944 to the late Reginald F. and Jean E. Babcock Simonette, Cheryl graduated from NNCS and went on to earn her LPN degree in Rochester. She married Stanley Prashaw on December 5, 1970 which later ended in separation. Cheryl worked as an LPN at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital for over 20 years and then worked for NYSARC until she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandkids. Memorial donations in Cheryl’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Cheryl J. Prashaw.
